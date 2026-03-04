South Jersey police deliver DoorDash order after arresting driver

Some South Jersey police officers recently added "food delivery" to their list of daily duties.

Washington Township Police said around noon on Sunday, March 1, an officer pulled over a driver near the high school. When police learned the driver was wanted on several warrants and started placing him under arrest, the driver said he was in the process of making a DoorDash delivery in the area.

Sgt. Matt Barnett and officer Mike Scheer took the order and completed the lunch delivery, much to the surprise of the homeowner.

"We arrested your driver, but had to deliver your food," the officers said on Ring video camera while handing over the food.

"Just another day serving the Washington Township community… in more ways than one," the department said on Facebook.