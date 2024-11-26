Watch CBS News
Local News

Police in South Jersey find marijuana hidden in Uber Eats burrito delivery

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Uber Eats driver calls police after burrito delivery turns out to be marijuana
Uber Eats driver calls police after burrito delivery turns out to be marijuana 00:23

Police in Washington Township, New Jersey say they're "cooking up an investigation" after an Uber Eats burrito delivery was actually marijuana in disguise.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, the department wrote on Facebook that a food delivery driver picked up an order in Lindenwold, New Jersey, but called police after smelling a strong cannabis odor coming from the bag on the way to Glassboro.

Washington Township officers responded to the call, and instead of a tortilla-wrapped burrito, found more than an ounce of raw marijuana inside the tinfoil. The department said a box of soup and a bottle of water were also with the "order."

Items found by Washington Township Police inside Uber Eats delivery order
Items found by Washington Township, Gloucester County police inside Uber Eats delivery order CBS Philadelphia

Police said the drugs are now in evidence, and ask that anyone with information contact the Washington Township Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.