At the South Jersey Dream Center, shoppers were out picking up Thanksgiving staples.

From turkeys and gravy to fresh vegetables, stuffing and even pies, Bambi Ripley was filling up her cart.

"Knowing that people are kind enough to donate things to help people who are in need, it's heartwarming, it really is," Ripley said.

Ripley is a single mom currently out of work. She said if it wasn't for the food pantry, she likely would not have been able to afford a holiday meal for her three boys.

"Now, it's going to look great. We got appetizers, we got everything," she said.

The shelves are stocked at the Dream Center in West Deptford, which runs off donations.

Brandon Simina stopped in for the first time on Tuesday. He works part-time and said he's struggling to afford groceries with rising prices.

"I think it's lifesaving for some people, and for me it's a very good resource," Simina said.

A resource that officials say is now seeing an overwhelming demand.

Michelle Pianti, a volunteer who assists shoppers at the marketplace, said the nonprofit is seeing an uptick in the number of families requesting to come in.

"We're going to be opening up two days a week instead of one day a week so that we can help the clients in the community," Pianti said.

It's a place to support families and pick them up when they're struggling. Days before Thanksgiving, Simina said the center feels like a gift from God.

"It means the world because I know that people around me are getting what they need and what they deserve," Simina said.