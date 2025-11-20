South Jersey community unites to "Kiss Hate Goodbye"

A South Jersey community is gathering to send a powerful message that hate has no place in their streets, schools, homes or hearts. Kiss Hate Goodbye is designed to bring people of all backgrounds together against hate.

At Kellman Brown Academy in Voorhees, New Jersey, eighth graders were asked to reflect on what hate means to them. "It was very meaningful to write," said student Natalie Leibowitz.

"We can't erase hate, and we can't erase what we've gone through, but there's always a place to move forward and we can do that together," added student Molly Levy.

These students aren't just writing about hate, they're offering real-world solutions for their community.

"We can form an event where people who think that they've experienced hate or they've been hurt from it can come together," said another student, Layah Nyquist.

That idea has grown into a sold-out event called Kiss Hate Goodbye, featuring dinner, dancing and speakers.

"People are coming to this event because they want to stand up as individuals to shout out to the world that our community will not tolerate hate in any fashion or any form," said organizer Craig Taylor.

Taylor said he feels a responsibility to protect and educate the next generation against hate.

"It's the worst thing in the world to have hate, to feel hate," he said. "We can't be silent."

Teachers and community leaders believe the event is about more than one night — it's about building lasting unity.

"This brings everyone together to recognize the things we do have in common, which are way more than the things that separate us," said Kellman Brown Academy teacher Jessica Broomfield.

Organizers hope the event sparks change and inspires ongoing action.

"This is not a one-time event. This is not a moment. This is going to be a movement," said Taylor.

All net proceeds from Kiss Hate Goodbye will be donated to South Jersey charities. Organizers also plan to continue the Kiss Hate Goodbye School Essay Awards, encouraging more students to join the conversation and help lead the fight against hate.