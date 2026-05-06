Woman in critical condition after house fire in Kingsessing section of Philadelphia, officials say

A woman is in critical condition after a fire at her Southwest Philadelphia home on Wednesday.

The fire broke out just before 9:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of South 54th Street. Firefighters arrived to heavy flames coming from the third floor of the home. Officials say the blaze spread to the porches of houses on either side.

That's when the Philadelphia Fire Department declared it an all-hands status, calling about 60 firefighters and first responders to the scene.

Firefighters were able to get two people out of the home and rush them to the hospital. The fire was under control by about 9:45 a.m., but the home was badly damaged.

Neighbors say this is a tight-knit community in Kingsessing, adding that the woman whose home burned has lived there for decades.

Edna Lindsay, who lives next door to the home where the fire broke out, said she's known the woman who lives there for more than 50 years and she's heartbroken to hear her neighbor is in critical condition at the hospital. Her adult son was injured as well.

"She's always been nice to me," Lindsay said. "We get along on this block. This is the worst thing that's happened."

Lindsay said her home was damaged, but she's grateful to have insurance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.