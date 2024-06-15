Investigation underway after Philadelphia officer shoots dirt bike rider in Fairhill neighborhood, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person is in critical condition after being shot by a Philadelphia police officer in the city's Fairhill neighborhood, Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram told CBS News Philadelphia on Saturday.

Police said officers followed a man on a dirt bike near North 6th and West Somerset streets into a lot nearby just after 3 p.m. An officer in uniform explained to the rider that driving a dirt bike in the city is illegal.

During the conversation, Cram said, the man showed a gun, and another officer that was backup shot the man twice. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital. His age is unknown at this time.

When asked if the man fired shots, Cram said it "doesn't appear at this time" that he did and the incident is in the early stages of the investigation.

"We all know the problems that ATVs, dirt bikes, car meets cause for our city, right? The neighbors hate them. Let's be honest," Cram said. "There's nothing safe about their activity. They all know it's wrong. It's not uncommon for us to recover guns when we are doing dirt bike enforcement. And this is a prime example, the danger they pose to the city."

It's unknown if the dirt bike was stolen, which is also part of the investigation.

Police didn't say how many officers were in the area at the time but did say about three to 15 officers are involved in dirt bike enforcement efforts this weekend.

"We're a little over 180 dirt bikes and ATVs which is more than we had last year. Already halfway through the year. It doesn't stop them, they still go out," Cram said. "They still try to do whatever they want. They disturb the peace and tranquility of our neighborhoods. They don't care. They are a public safety risk. This is a prime example of why we do enforcement against them."

