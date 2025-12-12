Social Security mix-up sends highly sensitive personal information to wrong recipients in Delaware Valley

Highly sensitive information, including Social Security numbers and bank account information, was mailed out to the wrong recipients in the Delaware Valley. The mix-up created confusion and concern that the mistake could have led to identity theft.

The Maggitti family from Broomall said they got paperwork back after filling out an online application for Social Security benefits for 18-year-old Anthony Maggitti Jr., but there was one glaring problem.

"I started reading it and realized this didn't make sense. This doesn't seem to be his information," Colleen Maggitti said. "So I saw that on the top it was supposed to go to a person named Holly, who does live in this area, but that was all of her information."

Colleen Maggitti said she called the person whose paperwork she received in error. The documents contained personal information.

"Social security number, checking account information, work history, employment. How much money someone may have made. Super sensitive information," Maggitti said. "If it got into really the wrong hands, it could mean that somebody is stealing someone's identity."

Marple Township Police Detective Dan Lazzari said this type of mistake could easily compromise someone's identity. He recommended taking action.

"Obviously, report it to the police department," Lazzari said. "We recommend taking precautions, double-checking your bank accounts, keeping a close eye on your accounts, look for unauthorized transactions."

The Maggittis did eventually locate Anthony Maggitti Jr.'s paperwork, but they discovered the same thing had happened to a handful of people in Delaware and Bucks counties.

"Luckily, the next morning, I received a call from someone that I didn't know," Colleen Maggitti said. "He left a message and let me know that he had gotten Anthony's paperwork."

"Social Security made a huge mistake, and they should have been on it a lot quicker," Anthony Maggitti Sr. said. "We had to reach out to you to try to get our voice heard."

CBS News Philadelphia contacted the Social Security Administration, which said in a statement, "Important to note that this mistake was an isolated incident and the result of human error. The incident is being investigated."

While the administration wouldn't say how many people were affected, they said it was a limited number and corrective actions were being taken.

"This is a serious matter," Anthony Maggitti Sr. said. "People's lives could be at stake as far as financially."