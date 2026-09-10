Vintage plane crashes at Heritage Field Airport in Limerick, Pennsylvania

A small vintage plane crashed at Heritage Field Airport in Limerick, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the airport, along Ridge Pike, around 7:30 p.m.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where the aircraft could be seen upside down in the grass just off the runway.

Officials said the pilot was the only one on board and was alert and speaking to first responders as he was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the pilot's condition.

Records show the plane had just taken off from Quakertown Airport in Bucks County.

Online aviation records show the plane dates back to 1944 and was once used by the British Royal Navy for training during World War II. Today, the plane is based in Bucks County and is often featured at air shows and aviation exhibitions.

The CEO of Elevate Air Shows confirms the aircraft was not scheduled to take part in The Wildwoods Air Show this weekend.

The NTSB is looking into what led to the crash.