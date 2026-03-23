VJ Edgecombe scores 35 as Sixers lose to Thunder in Jared McCain's return to Philadelphia

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points, Jalen Williams added 18 in his return to the lineup and the Oklahoma City Thunder won their 12th game in a row Monday night with a 123-103 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers.

Jared McCain had 13 points for the Thunder in his first game in Philadelphia since last month's trade. The defending NBA champions improved to 57-15, the best record in the league.

VJ Edgecombe scored 35 points for the 76ers, who played without Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George. Philadelphia began the day as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament but was just a half-game back of fifth-place Toronto.

Williams was back in the lineup after missing 16 games with a right hamstring strain.

McCain helped the Thunder jump out to a 35-25 lead after the first quarter with a pair of 3-pointers. Oklahoma City increased its lead to 24 and never was threatened after taking a 65-43 lead into halftime.

Jaylin Williams scored 18 points off the bench, and Chet Holmgren had 17 for the Thunder.

McCain, drafted by the 76ers with the No. 16 overall pick last year, drew loud cheers when he entered in the first quarter. Philadelphia sent McCain to Oklahoma City for draft picks at the February trade deadline. The 76ers are 10-12 since the deal.

Embiid sat out again with a right oblique strain. The 2023 MVP last played on Feb. 26. He worked out on the court Monday and is scheduled to have a more grueling session Tuesday, coach Nick Nurse said. There is still no timetable for Embiid's return.

The 76ers are expected to welcome back George to the lineup for Wednesday's home game against Chicago. George was suspended 25 games for violating the league's drug policy.

Maxey was sidelined for the ninth consecutive game with a right finger tendon strain. Kelly Oubre Jr. (left elbow sprain) has missed seven straight, and Quentin Grimes (illness) also didn't play.

Oklahoma City's Ajay Mitchell also watched while serving a one-game suspension for fighting in Saturday's 132-111 win at Washington. Jaylin Williams and Cason Wallace each were fined for their role in the fight, $50,000 and $35,000, respectively.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in 64 straight road games.

Up next

Thunder: At Boston on Wednesday.

76ers: Host Chicago on Wednesday.