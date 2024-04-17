Philadelphia 76ers play Miami Heat in NBA Play-In Tournament. Here's how to watch and what you need to know.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in franchise history, the Philadelphia 76ers will participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

On Wednesday night, the Sixers will face the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly with a chance to play the New York Knicks as the No. 7 seed in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sixers' Play-In game against the Heat.

How to watch Sixers-Heat NBA Play-In Tournament game

The Sixers and Heat will tip-off at 7 p.m. in South Philly, and fans can watch the game on ESPN.

Fans can also watch online through fuboTV.

Jimmy Butler returns to Philly

Since Jimmy Butler left the Sixers and joined the Heat following the 2018-19 season, he's had plenty of success, especially in the playoffs. He's led the Heat to the NBA Finals in two of his first four years in Miami but ultimately fell short of a championship both times.

This also won't be the first time Butler will return to the Wells Fargo Center in a big game.

In 2022, Butler and the Heat beat the Sixers in six games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After the Sixers were eliminated, video emerged of Butler saying: "Tobias Harris over me?" The former Sixer also said he wished he still played with reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who he developed a close relationship with during his time in Philly.

Butler will be looking to play the villain once again Wednesday night.

Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid, former teammates, will meet in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night. Rich Schultz / Getty Images

Will Joel Embiid play against the Heat?

After missing Sunday's regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid was a full participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Embiid is listed as questionable against Miami due to a left knee injury, but he's expected to be in the lineup. Embiid tweaked his surgically repaired left knee on Friday against the Orlando Magic, but he returned to the game. The Sixers were 31-8 when Embiid was in the lineup in the regular season. In the 39 regular season games Embiid played, he averaged a career-high 34.7 points per game and assists at 5.6.

In other injury news, the Sixers listed forward K.J. Martin as questionable with a left great toe contusion. Guard De'Anthony Melton and forward Robert Covington have both been ruled out.

The Heat will be without guards Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson.

What is the NBA Play-In Tournament?

The NBA Play-In Tournament features four teams from each conference competing for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the playoffs.

As the No. 7 seed, the Sixers play the No. 8 seed Heat. The winner of Wednesday's game will secure the No. 7 seed and face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

But if the Sixers lose to the Heat, their season won't be over just yet.

Joel Embiid's health will determine how far the Sixers will go in the NBA playoffs. Getty Images

With a loss, the Sixers would play the winner of the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks, which also takes place on Wednesday night.

If that happens, the Sixers would face the winner of the Bulls and Hawks on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center, which would force the Bad Bunny concert to be rescheduled. The loser of the Bulls-Hawks game will be eliminated

The winner of the game between the Sixers and Bulls/Hawks would face the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Sixers-Heat betting odds

As of this writing, the Sixers are 5-point favorites (-112) to beat the Heat and -210 on the moneyline on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over-under for the game is set at 208.