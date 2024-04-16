Bad Bunny concert in Philadelphia could be rescheduled if 76ers lose to Miami Heat Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bad Bunny fans in the Philadelphia region are preparing for a worst-case scenario - seeing the Latin trap and reggaeton artist on a weeknight.

Right now, Bad Bunny is scheduled to head to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, April 19 as part of his "Most Wanted" tour - but that concert could be rescheduled depending on what happens with the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Play-in Tournament as they try to score a playoff spot.

The Sixers can make the playoffs if they beat the Miami Heat in a game scheduled for Wednesday, April 17. But if the Sixers lose that game, they'll have one more chance to stave off playoff elimination - and that would be in another home game at the Wells Fargo Center scheduled for Friday - the same day as the concert.

Philly important information regarding the show. 👀🐰🐎 pic.twitter.com/4rdBgtDiTk — Bad Bunny Tour (@tourbadbunny) April 15, 2024

In that scenario, Bad Bunny's concert in Philadelphia would move a day earlier - to Thursday, April 18 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Fans on social media were criticizing Ticketmaster over the plan - with some wondering if refunds are available.

"Thank you @Ticketmaster for assuming that everyone can reschedule their lives to make it to Bad Bunny on 4/18 in Philly instead of 4/19 depending on the outcome of a basketball game," one user wrote on X.

"I have a booked hotel room and now have to wait till Wednesday night to find out if I'm going to the concert on Thursday or Friday. Unbelievable," another fan posted on X.

Regardless of which night the concert takes place, Bad Bunny will be making his first appearance in Philadelphia since headlining the Made in America Festival in September 2022.

Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist on Spotify for three years in a row, from 2020 to 2022, before he was upstaged by Berks County native Taylor Swift in 2023.