Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announces Philadelphia in the running for a WNBA team WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert hopes to have 16 teams in the league by 2028, up from the current 12. The league will also be adding a Golden State franchise in San Francisco next year. Other areas that are in the running include Philadelphia, Toronto, Portland, Oregon, Denver, Nashville, and South Florida.