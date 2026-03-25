Joel Embiid, Paul George return to lineup and lead Philadelphia 76ers past Chicago Bulls

Joel Embiid scored 35 points in his return to the lineup from injury, Paul George had 28 points in his first game since serving a 25-game suspension, and the Philadelphia 76ers rolled to a 157-137 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Josh Giddey scored 23 points to lead the Bulls.

Embiid missed 13 games with a strained right oblique but showed no signs of rust. The 2023 MVP made 6 of 9 shots in the first period, including all three of his 3-point tries. He had 23 points in the first half to help Philadelphia take a 71-52 halftime lead.

George was not as sharp early but settled in after halftime.

Playing for the first time since Jan. 29 due to a violation of the NBA's drug policy, he missed 8 of 10 field goals in the opening half and had five points, but scored 23 points in the second half.

George was cheered throughout the night, especially after converting on three consecutive possessions early in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia was 13-12 without George, who signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the 76ers before the 2024 season but has been sidelined frequently by injury and suspension. George finished 11 of 22 from the field and 6 of 13 from long range.

Philadelphia still was without All-Star Tyrese Maxey, who missed his 10th straight game due to a right finger tendon strain. Kelly Oubre Jr. (left elbow strain) also was sidelined for the eighth consecutive contest. Oubre has been cleared to return to on-court activities and participated in Wednesday morning's shootaround, a team spokesperson said before the game.

VJ Edgecombe added 22 points for the 76ers.

Up next

Bulls: At Oklahoma City on Friday night.

76ers: At Charlotte on Saturday night.