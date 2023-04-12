NBA Playoffs: Dates, times announced for Sixers-Nets first round series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NBA announced the dates and times for the first round series between the Sixers and Brooklyn Nets Wednesday.

Game 1 will happen Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center at 1 p.m.

Below is the full schedule for the series:

Game 1: Nets vs. 76ers | Sat., April 15 | 1 ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Nets vs. 76ers | Mon., April 17 | 7:30 ET (TNT)

Game 3: 76ers vs. Nets | Thurs., April 20 | 7:30 ET (TNT)

Game 4: 76ers vs. Nets | Sat., April 22 | 1 ET (TNT)

*Game 5: Nets vs. 76ers | Mon., April 24 | TBD

*Game 6: 76ers vs. Nets | Thurs., April 27 | TBD

*Game 7: Nets vs. 76ers | Sat., April 29 | TBD

The series marks the second time in four years the Nets and Sixers will play in the first round of the playoffs.

The Sixers and Nets played each other four times in the regular season and Philadelphia won every game. But only two of those games happened after the Nets dealt Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant ahead of the trade deadline, including Sunday's regular season finale where both teams rested their starters.

Ben Simmons, who was dealt to the Nets in the deal that landed James Harden in Philadelphia, won't play in the series due to a nerve impingement in his back.

The Sixers are heavy favorites to win the series with Joel Embiid and Harden leading the way.