LeBron James scores 20 points to help Philadelphia 76ers beat New York Knicks for 2nd time this season

LeBron James scored 20 points and hit the go-ahead fadeaway late, and Tyrese Maxey had 27 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 98-93 win over the New York Knicks in an NBA Cup group game on Friday night.

In yet another packed house in Philadelphia with a lively playoff feel, Jalen Brunson hit a 3-pointer for a 90-89 lead with 1:32 that got the first significant rise of the Knicks fans who made the trip.

James then capped his best game of the season with the go-ahead bucket with 1:10 remaining and V.J Edgecombe buried an insurance 3-pointer for the four-point lead. James sealed the win with a tip-in and nearly pulled off a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Sixers are already 2-0 this season against the NBA champion Knicks after beating them in New York on opening night in James' debut.

Brunson, who appeared to roll an ankle late, scored 24 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 for the Knicks.

New York beat San Antonio last season in the Cup final, and the Knicks went on to beat the Spurs in the title series as well.

The Sixers are off to a 5-1 start even with their regular starting five having started together only three times this season. Jaylen Brown missed a game for the first time this season with left knee soreness, leaving Maxey the lone player to start every game. The Sixers did not say if Brown was expected to miss any more games.

The 41-year-old James had perhaps his best game yet as a Sixer and flashed some of his old MVP form. He bullied his way past Mikal Bridges in the post for a bucket in the first half and chased down OG Anunoby for a blocked shot in the third that proved he's still got elite game when the Sixers need him most.

With fan support sky high with James' arrival and the championship expectations that followed, Sixers fans seemed to keep their tickets off the resale market. Knicks fans only dotted the arena compared to last season's playoff series, when Spike Lee and the rest of the fan base took over Xfinity Mobile Arena.

There were scattered "MVP!" chants for Brunson when he went to the free-throw line late in the quarter. They were quickly and thunderously drowned out by boos from Philly fans.

Up next

Knicks: Host Brooklyn on Monday.

76ers: Play Saturday at Charlotte.