Philadelphia native Dawn Staley hits up Mitchell & Ness, sports Allen Iverson swag and cheers on 76ers in Game 4

Philadelphia native and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reflects on championship win and state of WNBA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Even though the Philadelphia 76ers fell short of tying up their series against the New York Knicks, the team was in good company on Sunday.

North Philly native and former Temple University women's basketball coach Dawn Staley was nothing short of an all-star in South Philly on Sunday. Staley kicked off the Sixers game by ringing the bell and flaunting her Allen Iverson T-shirt.

The University of South Carolina women's basketball coach had to make a pitstop at Mitchell & Ness before the game to make sure she was stylin' while sitting courtside.

After she got fans fired up, Staley caught up with a couple of Sixers legends, Allen Iverson and Julius Erving, aka Dr. J.

The Sixers also got Staley mic'd up during the game and posted a video showing the USC coach doing exactly what everyone else was doing from their couches during the fourth quarter.

Ah, national championship-winning coaches, they're just like us!

Speaking of, the North Philly native is coming off a victory lap after winning her third NCAA Women's Basketball Championship with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

She recently reflected on her latest win and addressed the current state of women's basketball with our Ukee Washington, Jessica Kartalija and Sports Director Don Bell.