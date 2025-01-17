Sixers center Joel Embiid suffers setback with knee injury after on-court workout

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be out for at least three more games after swelling in his left knee flared up following an on-court workout Thursday. The Sixers said Friday that the 2023 NBA MVP will be reevaluated in seven to 10 days.

Embiid missed Philadelphia's last six games with a left foot sprain, which the team said Friday was now healed.

"After consulting with team medical staff and external doctors, Embiid will receive treatment in the coming days to address the swelling," the Sixers wrote in a press release.

Embiid will miss the Sixers' three-game road trip, which begins at Indiana, then Milwaukee and Denver.

The 7-footer has played just 13 games this season because of left knee management, a foot sprain and a three-game suspension for shoving a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter. He's averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists this season.

Embiid sprained his left foot against the Celtics on Christmas Day and played in four more games, but he hasn't played since Jan. 4.

The Sixers (15-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) are 8-18 without Embiid this season.

The Sixers have been plagued by injuries this season. Since signing Paul George as a free agent, Philadelphia has only played 10 games with George, Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey together. In those games, the Sixers are 7-3.