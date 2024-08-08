Philadelphia 76ers to play Boston Celtics on Christmas Day, report says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The new-look Philadelphia 76ers will take on the NBA champion Boston Celtics on Christmas Day in the 2024-25 season, The Athletic reported on Thursday night.

Last season, the Sixers played the Miami Heat on Christmas Day and lost, 119-113.

NBA Christmas Day games for the 2024-25 season, per sources:



🎄Spurs at Knicks

🎄Timberwolves at Mavericks

🎄76ers at Celtics

🎄Lakers at Warriors

🎄Nuggets at Suns — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2024

The Sixers and Celtics haven't played each other on Christmas Day since the 2018-19 season. In that game, the Sixers lost to Boston, 121-114, in overtime.

Both teams have changed plenty since that game several seasons ago, especially the Sixers.

Following the Knicks knocking the Sixers out of the playoffs, Philadelphia revamped its roster by signing nine-time All-Star Paul George to form a new big three with Joel Embiid and NBA Most-Improved Player Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers also handed Maxey a massive contract extension, added Caleb Martin, brought back Kelly Oubre Jr., signed Andre Drummond and made plenty of other moves to round out their rotation.