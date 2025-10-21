Six Flags Wild Safari welcomes 3 zebra foals; check out some of their baby pictures

Six Flags Wild Safari is getting its stripes! The Jackson Township, New Jersey, wildlife amusement attraction has welcomed three new zebra foals to its herd.

The three babies are Grant's zebras, the smallest and most widespread subspecies of plains zebras, native to eastern Africa.

None of the foals has been named yet, Six Flags said in the birthing announcement, as animal care specialists are still monitoring the babies' early development. The youngest of the foals was born just days ago.

"These births are an exciting milestone for our zebra herd," said Dr. William Rives, who serves as the director of the Wild Safari. "The foals are healthy, curious and already showing unique personalities. Fall is a beautiful time to visit the safari and see these little ones up close."

If you want to see these babies in person, you'll have to act fast. The Wild Safari closes for the season on Nov. 9.

Those who choose to visit can expect to see the foals staying close to their mothers as they socialize with the rest of the herd, explore the pasture and develop their stripes.

Guests who visit the Wild Safari also have the chance to see more than 1,200 animals from around the world, like rhinos, giraffes and lions, as they live in 350 acres of natural habitats, the announcement said.