Simon Gratz HS to remain closed Wednesday due to asbestos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Simon Gratz High School in North Philadelphia will be closed Wednesday as officials continue to investigate exposed asbestos that was found last week, a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia said Tuesday night.

The School District was supposed to report their findings at the building Tuesday but never did.

Simon Gratz High has been closed since last Wednesday. Exposed asbestos was found during a standard three-year re-inspection at the high school and Gratz Prep Middle School. The middle school reopened Monday.

The discovery came one week after exposed asbestos was found in the auditorium and stairwells at Building 21, a high school in West Oak Lane.

Asbestos is an insulation that was used in the construction of older buildings. When asbestos is damaged, particles get into the air and when inhaled it can cause lung damage and a rare kind of cancer called mesothelioma.

Asbestos can be in remote locations. It's usually only dangerous when it's flaking in areas that are heavily used.

The news of asbestos being present within the schools has left parents and students in Philadelphia concerned about their health.