Frustration grows as Building 21 students relocate due to asbestos problem

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Frustration is growing over the handling of a Philadelphia high school with an asbestos problem.

Students are being temporarily relocated to another school starting Monday, but many parents don't want their children to go there.

Frustrations boiled over during a packed Sunday open house at Strawberry Mansion High School.

Philadelphia school officials struggled to convince parents that relocating 370 students to Strawberry Mansion High from Building 21 in West Oak Lane is the best option during asbestos remediation.

"We have a blended family of 9 kids," Melvina Hall, a parent of a Building 21 student, said. "We now have 8, you know, due to gun violence, unfortunately. My son cannot come here. He will not come here. It's the dumbest decision they could make."

Parents blasted Superintendent Tony Watlington for not consulting them beforehand.

Many parents worry their children could become targets for violence at Strawberry Mansion because of neighborhood rivalries and area crime.

"I'm a trauma nurse and I do see Black bodies — Black boys, Black young men — shot up every time I go to work. And my fear is that my son will experience that," Sheba Grant, another parent of a Building 21 student, said.

CBS News Philadelphia couldn't find any parent in support of the plan.

When the option of virtual learning was brought up, almost all the parents clapped their hands in support.

But the school district says it can't switch to E-learning because there's a state limit on how many virtual days they're allowed in the school year. So they're working with the Pennsylvania Department of Education to see if the agency can grant an exception.

CBS Philadelphia: "Is it possible for the district to send the children to another school closer to Building 21 or even rent a venue that's private?

Monique Braxton of the School District of Philadelphia: "We have not had discussions about renting a venue, but I can tell you some of the closer high schools were examined."

But none was found to be suitable.

The district is providing a shuttle for students on Monday, but it's unclear whether it will continue.

"It takes my child about 20 minutes to get to school," John White, a parent of a Building 21 student, said. "With the situation we have with SEPTA, their lack of drivers, it would take my child about 40 to 45 minutes to get to this location."

Officials say Building 21 could be shut down for several weeks, but they should have a better grasp of the remediation timeline by Tuesday or Wednesday.