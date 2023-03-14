Watch CBS News
Simon Gratz HS won't reopen Tuesday as officials inspect exposed asbestos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's Simon Gratz High School won't reopen Tuesday as officials continue to investigate exposed asbestos, a spokesperson for Mastery Charter Schools said Monday night. 

According to a release, if there are no major incidents discovered, the School District of Philadelphia is on track to provide a report of their findings Tuesday. 

Mastery Schools anticipates that the District may continue its inspection of the auditorium, which will be sealed off to students and stuff. The work in the auditorium can continue while the school is open, according to a release. 

Gratz Prep Middle School was cleared to reopen for classes starting Monday morning after an inspection found exposed asbestos. 

The school was closed last week from Wednesday to Friday.

