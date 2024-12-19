Man arrested in connection with teen's death outside Martin Luther King High School in Philadelphia, police say

A 19-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old outside Martin Luther King High School in East Germantown in September, Philadelphia police announced on Thursday.

Shyd Carr-Hanks of East Germantown was charged with murder and related charges in the death of William Honesty Jr., according to the release from police.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Stenton Avenue on Sept. 22 after 11:30 p.m. for a report of a "hospital case," police said.

Authorities found the 16-year-old later identified as Honesty Jr. lying on the ground of Martin Luther King High School shot multiple times in his chest, according to the release. Honesty Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:46 p.m.

Carr-Hanks was taken into custody on Wednesday as a person of interest for the shooting. Police said they did recover a weapon.