1 dead after apparent shootout in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police say

One man is dead after an apparent shootout in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Friday evening, police said.

Authorities say officers responded to the 1700 block of North 31st Street just after 7 p.m. after a report of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a 49-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. Officers rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died just before 7:30 p.m.

According to Inspector D.F. Pace, city-owned surveillance cameras captured the incident. The 49-year-old man exited a white Alfa Romeo and confronted another man, who was wearing a jacket and possibly a black chef apron.

During the confrontation, gunfire was exchanged between the two men, Pace said.

A gun, a cellphone and drug paraphernalia was found at the scene that, believed to belong to the victim. Police also found five shell casings, and police believe more than one caliber may have been used, Pace said.

It is unclear if the white Alfa Romeo belonged to the victim or a relative of them victim.

Police said it is unclear if the victim fired any shots during the exchange.

Authorities are looking for the other man involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made.