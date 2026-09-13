Man dead, teen wounded in shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, police say

One teen is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, Sunday afternoon, police said.

An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were shot near West Second and North DuPont streets just after 4 p.m., Wilmington police said. Both were taken to the hospital, where the 18-year-old died.

The 15-year-old is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police in Wilmington are also investigating a separate shooting that left a 19-year-old dead Sunday afternoon on the 200 block of West 34th Street.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at 302-576-3654 or reach out to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Tip-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.com.