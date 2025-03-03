1 person shot in head, killed in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

One person was shot multiple times and killed at a park in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

Police were on the scene at the 5600 block of Grays Avenue where the male victim was shot in the head at DeRitis Playground just before 9 p.m., Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m., Small said. The victim appears to be in his mid to late teens but has not been identified yet, Small said.

Police real-time crime cameras recorded the shooting, and the footage appears to show the shooter sneaking up behind the victim and shooting multiple times at close range, Small said. The shooter then fled on foot, according to Small.

Police found nine spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon at the scene, Small added.

A cellphone was also found at the scene, and detectives are talking to residents who live nearby to see if anyone saw or heard anything, Small said. Investigators will also try to obtain video from cameras at the playground, Small said.