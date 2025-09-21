1 person shot near Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, police say

Authorities are investigating after a person was shot near a Rowan University residence hall early Sunday morning, according to an email Rowan police sent to students.

Investigators said the shooting happened off campus in the area of North Main Street, specifically on the sidewalk outside of Rowan's Holly Pointe Commons residence hall, shortly before 2 a.m.

A person fired a weapon from a car, striking another person who was standing on the sidewalk, Rowan police said. The suspect's vehicle was last spotted driving west on Mullica Hill Road toward the traffic circle, investigators said.

Police did not provide a name for the suspect or the victim involved in the shooting.

According to Rowan's housing website, Holly Pointe Commons houses an estimated 1,400 students, who are primarily in their first year at the university.

The Glassboro Police Department and Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Glassboro police at 856-881-1500 or Rowan University police at 856-256-4922.