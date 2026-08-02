Man wanted in Reading homicide arrested while waiting to board flight to Dominican Republic in New Jersey

A 43-year-old man wanted in a Reading homicide was arrested while waiting to board a flight to the Dominican Republic at an airport in New Jersey Sunday, police said.

Federico Perez Polanco will be charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting on the 1400 block of North 5th Street in Reading around 3:40 a.m. that left a 32-year-old man dead.

The 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead by medics who responded to the scene, police said.

Police said Polanco fled to New Jersey after the shooting and booked a flight to the Dominican Republic scheduled to depart Sunday night. Several law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations and the Transportation Security Administration, took Polanco into custody at the airport. He's currently awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

"I want to thank the members of the Reading Police Department and all of our law enforcement partners for their quick and coordinated efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect," Reading Mayor Eddie Morán said in a statement. "While today's arrest is an important step toward justice, our hearts remain with the victim's family and loved ones as they cope with this unimaginable loss. They are in our thoughts during this difficult time."

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Reading Police Department.