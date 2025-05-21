1 man dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in West Philadelphia, police say.

Police responded to a shooting at a grocery store at 54th and Race streets around 2:15 p.m. They found two 18-year-old victims with gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Medics took the other victim to Lankenau Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

Philadelphia police said officers found one gun at the scene and have taken one person into custody. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.