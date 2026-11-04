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Shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, leaves man dead, 2 women injured, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, left a 27-year-old man dead and two women wounded Tuesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on the 2300 block of Jessup Street, according to police. 

Police said officers responded to the scene and found a 27-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died due to his injuries, according to police. 

A 31-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were both injured in the shooting. Police said they're both in the hospital in stable condition. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.

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