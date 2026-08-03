Man shot multiple times, killed in West Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of North 54th and Arlington streets around 5:15 p.m., according to police.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m., police said.

So far, no arrests have been made, and a motive for the shooting has yet to be identified, police said.