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Man shot multiple times, killed in West Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A man was shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened at the intersection of North 54th and Arlington streets around 5:15 p.m., according to police. 

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m., police said. 

So far, no arrests have been made, and a motive for the shooting has yet to be identified, police said. 

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