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14-year-old boy critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 14-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday night, police said. 

The shooting happened in the area of 56th and Master streets at around 10 p.m., according to Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D F Pace. 

Pace said officers responded to the area and found a 14-year-old boy, who was shot in the chest and arm. The 14-year-old was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in extremely critical condition, Pace said. 

Pace said officers found a significant amount of blood on the scene at 56th and Master streets, but have yet to find any spent shell casings from a weapon. 

Pace said part of the incident was captured on video. It shows another young person running from the scene, but Pace said it's unclear if they're the suspected shooter or were with the 14-year-old. 

The shooting remains under investigation.

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