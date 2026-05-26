17-year-old boy injured in apparent accidental shooting in South Philadelphia, police say

A 17-year-old boy was injured in an apparent accidental shooting in South Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting happened inside a residence on the 2600 block of South 9th Street just after 7:30 p.m.

Officers at the scene found the 17-year-old inside a second-floor bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Small said.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive, according to Small.

Investigators found a gun and one spent shell casing inside the bedroom. Small said the gun belongs to an adult who lives at the home.

Small said the shooting is believed to be accidental, but it's unclear how it unfolded.

The 17-year-old was visiting a 16-year-old friend at the home, and they got hold of the semi-automatic handgun, according to Small. They were handling it and the gun discharged, striking the 17-year-old in the abdomen.

Small said it's unclear if the 17-year-old accidentally fired the weapon, or if someone else in the room pulled the trigger. Another teenage friend was in the room when the shooting happened.

Small said the two other teens and others at the home were being held in connection with the shooting investigation.