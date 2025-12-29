Man shot multiple times, killed in Philadelphia's Tioga section, police say

A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Tioga section Monday night, police said.

Police said the man was found inside a car on the 3600 block of North 17th Street with multiple gunshot wounds just before 8 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m., according to police.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.