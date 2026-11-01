Shooting near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia leaves teen, 2 men injured, officials say

Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting near a SEPTA station in West Philadelphia Sunday night, officials said.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. near 56th Street Station, a stop on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia-based transit authority said.

A 26-year-old man was shot five times throughout his body, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition.

A 14-year-old boy was shot four times. He was struck twice in his left arm and twice in the upper right thigh, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot once in the right arm and twice in the back. They were both placed in stable condition at the hospital, according to police.

A SEPTA spokesperson said two of the people were struck by gunfire outside the station. The other was in the station vestibule on a bike when he was shot and fled into the station, the spokesperson said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting comes amid a violent weekend in the city. On Halloween night, three people, including a 15-year-old, were killed and seven others were injured in shootings across Philadelphia, police said.