Shooting at Philadelphia shopping center leaves man dead, police say

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed at a shopping center in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood Friday night, Inspector D F Pace said.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the shopping center on the 2800 block of Fox Street, according to police. The shopping center includes a Five Below, Chipotle and more.

Pace said a security guard working at the shopping center noticed an altercation at an SUV in the parking lot. The guard went to check on it and found the 25-year-old man shot in the vehicle.

The guard tried to provide aid to the man, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 5:48 p.m., police said.

Pace said another vehicle fled from the scene of the shooting. Police later found it at an abandoned cemetery on the 3200 block of West Clearfield Street in North Philly, Pace said.

Pace said police are looking for one or two suspects who were possibly involved in the shooting. They're also reviewing security video and asking anyone with information to come forward.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear, Pace said.