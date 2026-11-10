3 injured in Kensington shooting, Philadelphia police say

A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left three men injured Tuesday night, police said.

It happened on the 3100 block of F Street just before 8 p.m.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, groin and leg, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in critical condition.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the back, while a 37-year-old man was struck in his right knee, according to police. Both of the men were placed in stable condition at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.