At least 27 shots fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left man dead, another injured, police say

A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a man dead and another wounded Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Howard Street and Lehigh Avenue in the city's Fairhill neighborhood at around 9:45 p.m., according to police.

Police officers in the area heard gunshots and headed to the scene, where they found about 27 spent shell casings and trails of blood on the street.

While officers were at the scene, a 25-year-old man arrived at Temple University Hospital suffering from seven gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said.

Another man, a 35-year-old, showed up at Temple Hospital's Episcopal Campus with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m., according to police.

The shooting is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.