Teenager shot at SEPTA's Cecil B. Moore Station in North Philadelphia, police say

A 14-year-old boy was shot at SEPTA's Cecil B. Moore Station in North Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. on the southbound subway platform, which is located on the 1300 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue on Temple University's campus.

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D F Pace said officers were in the area of Cecil B. Moore Avenue when they heard gunshots and responded to the area.

Police said a 14-year-old was shot in the hip area. He was taken to the hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

Pace said police took a person of interest in the shooting into custody nearby Cecil B. Moore Avenue. It's unclear if they were the shooter.

Pace police also found five shell casings and a magazine with live rounds.

The shooting is under investigation.