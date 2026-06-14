Shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood leaves 19-year-old man dead, police say
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood Saturday night, police said.
The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Brill Street at around 11:30 p.m., according to police.
Police said the 19-year-old was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:36 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The shooting is under investigation.
Also on Saturday night, three Philly police officers were wounded in a shooting in Wynnefield, and three other people were injured in a North Philadelphia shooting, police said.