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Shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood leaves 19-year-old man dead, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood Saturday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Brill Street at around 11:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 19-year-old was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:36 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

Also on Saturday night, three Philly police officers were wounded in a shooting in Wynnefield, and three other people were injured in a North Philadelphia shooting, police said.

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