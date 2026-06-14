3 wounded in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

Three people were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning in North Philadelphia, police said.

A 30-year-old man, 22-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman were wounded in the shooting at 15th and Clearfield streets around 12:30 a.m., according to Philadelphia police.

The two women got into an altercation before the shooting, police said. During the fight, a 27-year-old man pulled out a handgun and fired. The suspected shooter fled the area in a silver Ford Taurus, police said. All three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and are listed in stable condition, police said.