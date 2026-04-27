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Man wounded in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A 35-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened in the area of 22nd and West Lippincott streets just before 7 p.m., according to police. 

Police said they found a 35-year-old man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.

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