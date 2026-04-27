Man wounded in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

A 35-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 22nd and West Lippincott streets just before 7 p.m., according to police.

Police said they found a 35-year-old man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.