Shooting in North Philadelphia leaves man in critical condition: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. 

A 27-year-old man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and was placed in critical condition. 

Police officers investigating the scene say they found nine shell casings likely from a semi-automatic weapon. 

Police do not have a description of the person responsible for the shooting 

First published on August 30, 2022 / 5:51 AM

