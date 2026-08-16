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2 killed in shooting in Millville, New Jersey, prosecutor says

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Two people were shot and killed in Millville, New Jersey, Sunday morning, officials said. 

Millville police responded to a report of a shooting near 815 North High Street around 3:40 a.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McCrae's office said in a statement. 

Ashley Brown, 32, of Millville, and Andy Steven Brazil, 32, of Vineland, were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, and both died from their wounds, the prosecutor's office said.

Millville police and the prosecutor's office are investigating the shooting.

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