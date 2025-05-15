Shooting in Macungie, Pennsylvania, leaves person critically injured, DA says

A shooting in Macungie, Pennsylvania, left a person critically injured on Wednesday night, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ridings at Brookside condominium development on the 100 block of Lindfield Circle.

Holihan said three occupied homes were struck by gunfire, and a person inside one of the homes was shot. The person was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition, according to Holihan.

So far, no one has been arrested, Holihan said.

Sgt. Travis Kocher, the acting Macungie Police chief, said that the shooting appears to be targeted and not a random act of violence. He added that police believe there's "minimal risk" to the public. Police are asking Macungie residents to remain vigilant.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Macungie Police Department.