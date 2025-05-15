Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting in Macungie, Pennsylvania, leaves person critically injured, DA says

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A shooting in Macungie, Pennsylvania, left a person critically injured on Wednesday night, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said. 

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ridings at Brookside condominium development on the 100 block of Lindfield Circle. 

Holihan said three occupied homes were struck by gunfire, and a person inside one of the homes was shot. The person was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition, according to Holihan.

So far, no one has been arrested, Holihan said.

Sgt. Travis Kocher, the acting Macungie Police chief, said that the shooting appears to be targeted and not a random act of violence. He added that police believe there's "minimal risk" to the public. Police are asking Macungie residents to remain vigilant.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Macungie Police Department.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.