Shooting in CAVA parking lot in Dover, Delaware, leaves man dead, police say

A shooting in a CAVA parking lot in Dover, Delaware, left an 18-year-old man dead Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of CAVA around 9:45 p.m. on North Dupont Highway, according to police.

Police identified the 18-year-old man who was shot as Foster Trader. Police said Trader was found on the sidewalk in front of CAVA, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m., police said.

Police said investigators recovered multiple spent shell casings from the scene.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Dover Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit.