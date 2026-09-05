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Shooting in CAVA parking lot in Dover, Delaware, leaves man dead, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A shooting in a CAVA parking lot in Dover, Delaware, left an 18-year-old man dead Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of CAVA around 9:45 p.m. on North Dupont Highway, according to police. 

Police identified the 18-year-old man who was shot as Foster Trader. Police said Trader was found on the sidewalk in front of CAVA, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m., police said.

Police said investigators recovered multiple spent shell casings from the scene.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Dover Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit.

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