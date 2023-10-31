1 dead, 2 injured in Bensalem shooting; shooter at-large: police

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A shooting in Bensalem has left one person dead and two others injured on Tuesday night, police said.

Police said they responded to reports of a "large group of juveniles fighting" in the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue at 7:35 p.m.

Once arriving on the scene, authorities said they found three shooting victims. Police said the victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. The conditions of the two other victims isn't known at this time.

Police believe a shooter fled the scene in a vehicle northbound on Bristol Pike after the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation and police are urging residents to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.