Crime

Newark, Delaware shooting leaves 3 hospitalized, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Three people were shot in Newark, Delaware on Tuesday night, the New Castle County Police Department said. 

The shooting happened on Emily Court and Alvin Drive at around 10 p.m. 

Two of the victims sustained serious injuries, while the other is listed as stable, police said. 

The ages of the victims are not known at this time, police said. 

