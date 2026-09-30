Woman shoots and kills man who broke into her apartment, Philadelphia police say

A woman shot and killed a man who broke into her apartment on Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Officers were called to the woman's apartment on the 4600 block of Castor Avenue around 5 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

When police and medics arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m.

Police said the woman, who is also in her 20s, fired at the intruder after he broke through the rear of the building.

The woman told police she recognized the man, though it's not clear how she knows him.

The woman was cooperating with police.