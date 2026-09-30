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Woman shoots and kills man who broke into her apartment, Philadelphia police say

By
Chilekasi Adele
Chilekasi Adele
Chilekasi Adele is a multi-skilled journalist at CBS News Philadelphia, who joined the station in May 2026.
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Chilekasi Adele,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A woman shot and killed a man who broke into her apartment on Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Officers were called to the woman's apartment on the 4600 block of Castor Avenue around 5 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

When police and medics arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m.

Police said the woman, who is also in her 20s, fired at the intruder after he broke through the rear of the building.

The woman told police she recognized the man, though it's not clear how she knows him.

The woman was cooperating with police.

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