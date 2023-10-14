Reward at $180K for suspects in shooting of Philadelphia officer Richard Mendez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A manhunt is still underway for suspects who shot and killed Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez and wounded officer Raul Ortiz in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday night.

Police say Mendez and Ortiz were in the garage walking into work when they heard glass shattering, and spotted a group breaking into a vehicle.

The two confronted the suspects and both officers were shot. Mendez was shot multiple times in the torso while Ortiz was shot in the arm.

Officer Richard Mendez. CBS News Philadelphia

The 50-year-old Mendez later died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after being moved from Methodist Hospital. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Ortiz is recovering from his injuries in the shooting.

"Please wrap your arms and prayers around their families and our department," Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said in a statement. "We will continue our search for those responsible and won't stop until all are in custody."

Who are the suspects in the shooting of Philadelphia police officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz?

Surveillance video shows a suspect in the killing of Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez. Philadelphia police

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video they say shows at least one of the suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of officers Mendez and Ortiz.

After the shooting, police say multiple suspects took off in a Dodge Durango SUV that had been reported stolen out of South Philadelphia.

That vehicle was later spotted on surveillance cameras at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, dropping off 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teen later died at CHOP. Police believe he was somehow connected to the shooting.

Surveillance video from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia shows a stolen Dodge Durango dropping off an 18-year-old. Police believe the vehicle is connected to the shooting of two Philadelphia police officers at a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage the night of Thursday, Oct. 12. Philadelphia police

The Dodge had an Apple AirTag inside that was tracking the vehicle's location - but that AirTag was later found in a grassy area along I-95 North near the Academy Road exit on Friday.

Police believe the vehicle was driven north on I-95 and the AirTag was tossed out.

The Dodge was later found torched in South Brunswick, New Jersey, about a 60-mile drive from PHL.

Police sources close to the investigation told CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden there has been a rash of car break-ins and thefts from airport parking garages in recent weeks.

Figures from the department show 100 cars have been stolen from there since the beginning of the year.

How to submit a tip to Philadelphia police

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Local organizations and the Fraternal Order of Police in Philadelphia and Delaware County are offering a joint reward of $180,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

"Bring them in today, they're paid today," FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby said in a news conference Friday.